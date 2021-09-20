Mary-Kate and Ashley Designed Elizabeth Olsen’s Breathtaking Emmys Gown

Keeping it in the family! The Row founders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen designed sister Elizabeth Olsen’s gown for the 2021 Emmys — and it’s one of the most sentimental numbers to hit the red carpet thus far.

The actress’s ivory V-neck caftan gown is equal parts elegant and statement-making. She accessorized the breathtaking number with chandelier-style Chopard earrings featuring a whopping 68.77-carats of diamonds. Elizabeth worked with go-to fashion stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

For hair, Olsen stunned in a side-parted old Hollywood-inspired style, brought to life by celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel using Virtue Labs hair products. Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave the star a monochromatic makeup look comprising rosy blush, lipstick and eyeshadow.

What makes this red carpet fashion moment even more special is that this is Elizabeth’s first time being nominated for an Emmy. She’s up for “Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie” for her role of Wanda Maximoff in Marvel’s Disney+ series’, WandaVision.

As for some more info about The Row, Mary-Kate and Ashley unveiled the luxury label in 2006 while studying at New York University. Per the brand, there’s a focus on “exceptional fabrics, impeccable details, and precise tailoring,” combining “a timeless perspective with subtle attitudes which form an irreverent classic signature.”

In keeping with the family’s discreet lifestyle, they never wanted to be faces of the brand. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” said Ashley in a January 2021 interview. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?” Evidently, that answer is Elizabeth.