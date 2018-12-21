UPDATE 12/21/18 3 p.m. ET

A source confirms to Us that the woman in JonBoy’s Instagram photo is not Taylor Swift.

Original story below:

Are you ready for it?! After years of (temporarily!) decorating her limbs with song lyrics and her lucky number, 13, it looks like Taylor Swift may have finally taken the plunge and sprung for the real thing with a rose tattoo on her neck — or at least that’s what some eagle-eyed social media users are speculating!

New York-based celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy (you know, the man behind some of Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and Halsey’s most recognizable body art) shared a photo on Instagram around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 21, teasing new ink that might belong to the pop star.

The faceless photo shows the back of a blonde-haired woman with a new dainty crisscrossing rose design on her neck. The doodle appears to match a gold necklace she is wearing. JonBoy tagged Swift in the post and also geotagged the location “Welcome to New York,” which could be a nod to her famous song.

While the songstress has yet to comment on the speculation, some fans have taken to the comments section of JonBoy’s post to question whether that could possibly be Swift in the picture. For starters, they aren’t sure she owns that necklace or if her hair is currently that shade of blonde.

“This ain’t Taylor! The NECKLACE!! SHE DOESN’T WEAR THAT NECKLACE!! And the tattoo is the replica of the necklace,” Instagram user @losinggriponsinkingships wrote. “So, somehow it refers to Taylor ! It’s one of her friends ! @jonboytattoo now only you can reveal the actual truth. We’ve done our analysis.”

“1st of all Taylor’s hair is naturally blonde , not dyed, you can clearly see it’s dyed in this because of the dark roots,” @startedfromthebottom890 added.

Others are pointing out an interview she did several years ago in which she said she didn’t think she’d ever get one. “People are always asking, ‘Would you get a tattoo?’ And I just … don’t think I could ever commit to something permanent,” Swift told Taste of Country back in 2012. “If I was going to get something, it would be a 13, but I just … I don’t want to get a tattoo.”

At face value, the rose ink doesn’t seem like it would have as much significance as, say, the number 13, but we’ll wait for Swift to issue the final word on her potential new ink.

