Taylor Swift’s UFO-inspired looks didn’t stop at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift, 34, stepped out in a printed look while attending an afterparty in New York City at the Electric Lady Studio on Wednesday, September 11. Her outfit included a corset crop top featuring a UFO hovering above a forest scene. Swift paired it with a matching pleated miniskirt and jacket, which also featured the same lush print.

The singer, who won seven moon people last night, teamed the look with knee-high leather boots, a silver necklace and diamond thorn-shaped earrings from Rainbow K.

For glam, Swift donned a full beat including smokey silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner in her waterline, a peachy pout and bronzed cheeks. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in a blowout with her bangs swept to the left side of her forehead.

Earlier in the evening, Swift rocked another UFO look, seemingly referencing extraterrestrial lyrics from her song “Down Bad” on her Tortured Poets Department album. Her mini dress, custom designed by Monse, featured leather buckle straps, a UFO on her chest and a person standing in a grassy field. The sequin look was complete with a ruffled piece of fabric attached to her skirt.

Swift paired the number with thigh-high boots from Stuart Weitzman, dainty jewelry and a black manicure.

Before changing into her glittery getup, Swift slayed in a plaid Christian Dior gown featuring a corset top equipped with a zip-up front and an open bubble skirt that exposed black shorts underneath. She made the look even edgier with a matching plaid choker and leather gloves featuring a crisscross design.

Swift made headlines at the awards ceremony for thanking boyfriend Travis Kelce while accepting the award for Video of the Year for her song “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone. She also surpassed Beyoncé with the most VMAs, totaling at 30.