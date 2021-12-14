Leave it to the Swifties! Taylor Swift rung in her 32nd birthday on Monday, December 13, in a gold sequin gown. And in less than 24 hours, her fans have started speculating that her style choice was ridden with symbolism.

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture from her party alongside Alana Haim and Gracie Abrams. “Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it: * I’M FEELING 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much,” she captioned two photos from the evening.

While most of Twiterverse was filled with Taylor Swift appreciation posts, there was, of course, a group of die hard fans that dove right into the photo in search of an Easter egg. And surprise, surprise: they found one.

The running theme was that the dress was a nod to “Gold Rush,” which was featured on her Evermore album from 2020. The album was released just two days before Swift’s 31st birthday.

“Not to be a SwiftieTM but Taylor wore a gold dress at her birthday party … anyone else not like a gold rush?” a user wrote, while another said, “Taylor Swift living her Gold Rush era. We stan.”

Weaving subtle clues into her outfits is something that Swift has done before. In fact, it’s pretty much par for the course for the Grammy winner — and her friends.

For example, a week before Swift surprised her fans with the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, she had friend Blake Lively, who directed the film, give a very subtle clue to her involvement via Instagram.

The Age of Adeline star shared a close up picture of her rings. “My hand modeling career is really taking off,” she captioned the picture. Fast forward five days and the ring appeared once again on Swift’s hand in a teaser for the music video.

The “Champagne Problems” singer also hinted at the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) with her glam at the BRIT Awards in May. For the event, Swift wore her hair in a style that was nearly identical to that of her Red era, aka with bangs.

“Taylor Swift with Red era hair and makeup and a filter wearing a 1989 era outfit. Yea, I am fine,” a user wrote. Turns out, the Swifties were correct, as Red (Taylor’s Version) was released in November.