Canadian tennis player Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard wore a decidedly unconventional outfit to do yard work this weekend.

In an Instagram carousel posted on Sunday, June 30, the 30-year-old athlete was pictured raking up the leaves in her backyard in a sparkly green bikini. She modeled the swimsuit in a variety of poses, including in a doorway and on a wooden lawn chair.

Bouchard captioned the post: “sundays are for yard work.”

Shortly afterwards, she posted another photo in the same swimsuit. She captioned that post simply, “💚.”

Related: The 2023 US Open Was the Ultimate Celeb Hot Spot: Every Star In Attendance The 2023 US Open Championships kicked off in New York City on August 28 — with several celebrities in attendance. The first night of the tournament included a performance from Sara Bareilles to honor Billie Jean King and the 50th anniversary of equal prize money. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe […]

The Instagram photos coincide with Bouchard’s desire to pursue a career in modeling. In a June 18 episode of Valeria Lipovetsky’s podcast “Not Alone,” the former Wimbledon finalist revealed that her time as a tennis star has paved the way for modeling opportunities.

“Right away, I was able to get great marketing deals off the court,” Bouchard said in the episode, referring to the photoshoots she did for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2017 and 2018. “Exploring that path was definitely on my to-do list. It’s definitely part of who I am because I think it’s great.”

Bouchard went on to explain that when her tennis career first gained momentum 10 years ago, she was discouraged from pursuing different interests.

“When I first broke out onto the scene, doing anything besides your normal job was seen as bad,” she said. “Nowadays, you have to be doing everything or you’re not doing enough.”

Related: Serena Williams Sparkles at U.S. Open and More On-Court Style Moments The only thing that Serena Williams might excel at more than tennis is picking memorable outfits. Since the 23-time Grand Slam winner earned her first major win at the 1999 U.S. Open in her buttercup yellow Puma dress and beaded ‘do, it was clear the now-GOAT was both a sport and style star. She’s continued […]

Modeling isn’t the way Bouchard is diversifying her career. In September 2023, the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) announced that she was joining them as a player in their 2024 season via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“With one of the biggest signings of the year ✍️ @geniebouchard, professional tennis star with a WTA #5 career high in singles, joins the PPA Tour in 2024! 👏,” the PPA wrote at the time.