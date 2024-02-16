The Giudice girls left their mark on New York Fashion Week.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was a “proud mom” after watching her daughters Gia, Milania and Audriana rock the Estrada Twins runway on Saturday, February 10. “Walking in NY Fashion week,” Teresa, 51, captioned a number of Instagram videos from the presentation on Friday, February 16. “❤️❤️❤️❤️#fashionweek #proudmama#giudicegirls #myloves.” (Teresa shares her daughters, including Gabriella, 20, who did not attend the show with ex-husband Joe Giudice.)
Milania, 18, strutted down the runway first in a feathered mini dress featuring a corset top and an A-line skirt. She elevated her ensemble with a floral choker and Louboutin heels. Her hair was worn in a voluminous half-up half-down coiffure.
Next up was Audriana, 14, who looked fierce in a crop top finished with a bow on her chest and high-waisted skirt. She styled the set with a pair of lace-up heels and dangly earrings. For glam, Audriana stunned with straightened locks and smokey eyeshadow.
Gia, 23, for her part, commanded attention in a black and white frock featuring a strapless silhouette and billowing skirt. Gia posed in the striped dress with her hand on her hip before owning the runway.
Teresa’s step-son Louie Ruelas also walked in the show, sporting a patterned jacket and teal pants. (Teresa’s husband husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas shares Louie, 19, along with son Nicholas, 21, with ex Marissa Dimartino Ruelas.)
Us Weekly confirmed Teresa and Luis started dating one month after her divorce with Giudice was finalized in 2020. The duo got engaged in October 2021, while on vacation in Greece. The pair later got married in August 2022, during a East Brunswick, New Jersey ceremony in front of their family and friends.