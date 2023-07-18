Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tessa Thompson arrived at the Wimbledon men’s final in style on Sunday, July 16. The actress quickly strutted through the streets of London to catch the tennis match, rocking a pair of closed-toe white pumps with block heels. Instant obsession!

Thompson nailed the city-chic aesthetic in a black floral maxi dress with a camel coat. She wore her hair slicked back and carried a covetable Chanel bag slung. The white pumps truly elevated the look to perfection, and they’re obviously must-haves for summer. Want to add a similar pair to your shoe rack?

Get the HHTCAL Closed-Toe Chunky Block Heel for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

These heels from Amazon are likely going to become your go-to pair for the remainder of the season, whether you’re keeping things casual or attending a more formal affair. The streamlined, sophisticated design can pair with anything from frayed jeans to a slinky gown!

These shoes are especially amazing because they’re comfortable and sturdy thanks to details like the block heel and the non-slip outsole. The heel height is just right too, measuring in at just over three inches. Not too tall, not too short! If you’d prefer a different height or slightly different design, however, we have more picks for you below!

Get the HHTCAL Closed-Toe Chunky Block Heel for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more white pumps we love:

Looking for something else? Explore all women’s shoes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: