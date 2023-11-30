Teyana Taylor chose food over fashion at the 2023 and 2022 Met Gala.

The 32-year-old singer and actress opened up about bringing fast food to the exclusive ball during a Wednesday, November 29, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I was being greedy and I brought Chick-fil-A,” Taylor said of the 2023 soirée, adding that she snuck in Popeyes the year before.

Pusha T took to X (formerly Twitter) during the most recent soirée to hilariously expose Taylor’s plate of chicken tenders and fries. In the clip, Taylor is seen chowing down on the fast food, prompting Usher Raymond — who had just walked by — to burst into laughter.

Despite satisfying her hunger, Taylor admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday that she was worried she’d be “banned” from the event. “Honestly, Anna Wintour is a real one because I thought I was going to get banned the first year I did it, and then I got invited back and I was like, ‘Yeah, Anna! That’s my girl!’ I think [Anna] said, ‘Let her sneak her food in in peace.’”

Taylor, revealed, however, that she isn’t actually certain that Wintour, 74, was privy to her tasty contraband.

“She probably found out now because you’re snitching,” Taylor told Kimmel. “You brought this up. I didn’t bring this up. So, if I don’t get invited back, Jimmy, we gotta have a talk.”

As for how Taylor managed to sneak in the treats, she told Kimmel that Thom Browne — the designer of her tweed skirt suit, which exposed her bare hips — made sure to make her a purse with enough room for her goodies.

“So this is what I’m doing now,” Taylor explained. “When I’m collaborating with the designer, I have them design a bag — shout out to Thom Browne because he made sure my bag [this past] year was a big flower so it was enough to fit the food.”

Taylor’s fast food wasn’t the only viral moment from her at the party.

As she addressed reporters, she struggled to walk up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps and was assisted by a handler. At one point, Taylor had to hop up the walkway as she couldn’t move her feet. In a video shared by Essence magazine at the time, she could be seen jumping over several landings before striking a pose. “I gotta pee,” Taylor hilariously told the publication, adding that as she arrived, she hoped she wasn’t going to “pop out” of her outfit. (In addition to Taylor, Jenna Ortega, Janelle Monae, Olivia Rodrigo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alexander Skarsgård also wore Thom Browne.)