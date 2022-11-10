It’s the most wonderful time of the year … for our wardrobe! Holiday season is officially upon us, and we’re going to help you get through it in style.

As you prepare for your best friend’s Christmas dinner or the annual office soiree, what comes to mind? If you’re thinking vibrant colors, fun silhouettes and rich textures, you’re on the right track.

There’s no better time than now to try out the buzziest 2022 trends as seen on your favorite celebrities, influencers and more.

Velvet is a material we’re currently obsessing over. The fabric is timeless, celebratory and will definitely keep you warm as temperatures drop. Gigi Hadid gave Us major fashion inspiration when she donned a cobalt blue velvet suit at the 2022 WWD Honors Awards on October 25. Her Tommy Hilfiger ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer and straight-leg trousers, which she paired with white pointed-toe pumps. The outfit is perfect for a Holiday celebration as it feels spirited, lively and delivers a bit of drama.

However, if suiting isn’t quite up your alley, consider a velvet top with denim, a cozy knit sweater with velvet pants or even a figure-flattering velvet dress. As part of Express’ Body Contour collection, the brand is selling an emerald turtleneck dress that is sure to flatter any body. Still not convinced? Keep it subtle with velvet accessories like a pair of earrings or a clutch.

Hadid isn’t the only celebrity to fawn over the business professional aesthetic. Blake Lively, Ana de Armas, Coco Rocha and Zendaya have also been known to rock a suit and look good doing so.

Another trend we can’t get enough of this season is a high neck.

The classic design has been around for decades but is experiencing a resurgence this year. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) turned heads at Elle‘s 2022 Women in Hollywood event on October 18 in a skintight Saint Laurent gown. Though simple, the chestnut-colored frock’s turtleneck construction was elegant and perfect for the after-five party. The style also showed off the model’s curves but was also conservative and even comfortable.

Additionally, we love a high neck because the look is versatile. You can wear a high neck blouse under a trench coat or pair a sleeveless turtleneck with a satin skirt.

To see all of the best holiday trends, press “play” on the video above!