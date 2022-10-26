A night of fashion! Gigi Hadid and more stars attended the 2022 WWD Honors Awards in style.

The supermodel, 27, played it cool at the Tuesday, October 25, event in New York, wearing a blue velvet suit by Tommy Hilfiger. The vibrant number featured an elongated double-breasted blazer, which Hadid wore atop a white button-up. She completed the look with straight-leg trousers and a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. For her glam, the California native rocked soft pink eyeshadow and wore her hair in crinkled waves.

On the red carpet, Hadid posed with Hilfiger, 71, who matched her in a navy suit. It was a big night for the fashion designer as he received the John B. Fairchild Honor. Hadid presented Hilfiger with the trophy and got emotional when speaking about the impact the style guru has had on her life. “I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but I went to a couple seasons of castings at Tommy and didn’t get the shows,” the catwalk star said, per WWD.

She continued: “So, my first Tommy show I was so excited, and it was a dream come true. I won’t forget it. It was the football field show and I wore a red poncho — I still have it … At that time, I was from California, I had done a lot of commercial work and Tommy was [one of the first] high fashion places that I felt like I belonged, at a time where at the beginning of my career not a lot of designers were grasping onto me. I think it took a few big-time fashion people, one of them being Tommy, to really embrace me.”

Other award recipients included Ulta Beauty as the Best-Performing Beauty Company and Jacquemus as the Best-Performing Fashion Company. Hermés also took home the Best-Performing Fashion Company award.

In addition to Hadid, the ceremony — which took place at Cipriani South Street — was attended by Olivia Palermo, Coco Rocha and The Industry star Myha’la Herrold. The actress, 26, stunned in a knee-length leather skirt teamed with a fringe camisole. Herrold accessorized with dangling earrings and wore a pair of trendy square-toed heels on her feet.

