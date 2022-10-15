Celebrities are just like Us! Gigi Hadid opened up about her experience launching a fashion brand — and how it isn’t as easy as it might look.

“I have imposter syndrome all the time,” Hadid, 27, said during a Vogue interview that was published on Friday, October 14, in regard to the anxiety she feels after launching her Guest in Residence cashmere brand last month.

While Hadid remains booked and busy in the model world, she revealed that being a mom to 2-year-old daughter Kai — whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik — is what motivated her to take her career to the next step.

“You can’t model forever,” the California native explained. “I was creative and that is where I saw my life going. I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think [pregnancy] just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me.”

The model shared that choosing a more high-end type of fashion for Guest in Residence made the experience more challenging than if she had opted for something less luxurious.

“I thought that it was … not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation,” Hadid told Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style.”

Hadid made headlines earlier this month after she took to social media to defend Karefa-Johnson, 31, who was targeted by Kanye West after she criticized the “White Lives Matter” shirt he sported during his Yeezy season 9 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

“This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah,” the Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram post at the time, sharing photos of the journalist.

Hadid, for her part, quickly headed to the 45-year-old rapper’s comment section to take a stand against the negativity. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” she wrote. “You have no idea haha… If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Following her defense of the editor, West began to aim his criticisms at Hadid.

“‘THEEYY’ don’t want undeniable beautiful Black women to be put on their rightful throne,” the “Stronger” artist wrote via Instagram on October 6. “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Hailey Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant.”

One day later, he continued to slam the Beat Bobby Flay alum by calling her a “privileged Karen” and “a zombie” who was “born with a silver spoon in your mouth” via his Instagram alongside a screenshot of a comment posted by Hadid in which she argued West wasn’t a true “friend” to late designer Virgil Abloom, whom she said “loved” Karefa-Johnson.