Stylish

Does ‘The Kardashians’ Season 5 Poster Look Like ‘Dune’? Why Fans Think So

By
Wait Is The Kardashians Season 5 Poster Dune Inspired
Hulu/YouTube

Call them Bene Gesserit, because the Kardashians are in their Dune era.

On Friday, March 8, Hulu announced the release date of season 5 of The Kardashians, and fans couldn’t help but notice that the desert-inspired poster bears a strong resemblance to a certain sci-fi blockbuster starring Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

“The impact [Timothée] already has on the family,” one fan wrote via X, while another wondered whether Chalamet, 28, will be “making an appearance this season.” Another social media user quipped, “What in the Duneashian is going on.”

The poster shows the Kardashian-Jenner family wearing sandy shades of brown, tan and nude, all of which would look right at home on Arrakis. Khloé Kardashian looked as cool as ever in a wrinkled pearly dress that perfectly hugged her body. Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, rocked a knit off-the-shoulder dress as Kim Kardashian wore a tan ensemble featuring a figure-hugging bodice and airy skirt, finished with a thigh-high slit. She elevated her ensemble with lace-up heels and beachy waves.

Kim, 42, stood next to mom Kris Jenner, who donned a shimmery nude dress that included a mock neck, long sleeves and flowy skirt. The momager’s youngest daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie, matched the rest of their family in tan dresses. Kendall, 28, stunned in a bodycon dress featuring one long sleeve and a train, while Kylie, 26, sported a fitted gown featuring a hood.

In an accompanying teaser clip, Kim, Khloé, 39, and Kourtney, 44, could be seen gathering around a fire while looking up at the sky — which, again, is very Dune-coded. The camera then cuts to all the women posing in the desert and gazing into the camera while the phrase “new horizons await” flashes across the screen.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Dune: Part Two premiered earlier this month and follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his lover Chani (Zendaya) as they seek revenge against the Harkonnens, who destroyed his family. Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Austin Butler also star in the movie.

Last year, Kylie said she’s a “huge fan” of science fiction and named Dune: Part One as one of her favorite films. “I do love that movie,” she told WSJ. Magazine in October 2023.

Fans can tune into season 5 of The Kardashians on Thursday, May 23.

The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

