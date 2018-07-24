Leaving the baggage behind! After another drama-filled season, the Real Housewives of New York City are letting go of their baggage and giving Us the chance to shop their iconic looks starting today, Tuesday, July 24.

Former ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

If you’ve had outfit envy when watching the show and wanted to snag a piece from the closets of Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer or LuAnn De Lesseps, now is your chance. All four women have partnered up with thredUP and are donating 100% of the proceeds from the shop to individually-selected charities of each woman’s choice.

With over 100 items being released over the four-day event, you’re bound to find something special. From Radziwill’s sparkly Queen of the Staten Island Mermaid Parade get up to Medley’s dress that she rocked to the final party Tom D’Agostino and de Lessep’s threw before their wedding, there are definitely tons of stand out pieces to choose from.

Former Real Housewives Stars

While each of the ladies has certainly shared dramatic moments, they each felt this was the perfect time to clean out their wardrobes and make room for new items to make memories in.

For Radziwill, the season inspired her to get rid of some staples. “Summer is always a great time for a detox. Cleaning out my closet and selling my clothes with thredUP feels like the perfect way to kick off a cleansing period,” she said.

And for Medley, it’s all about letting go of emotional baggage. “It feels so good to cleanse my closet after this crazy season and start fresh. I’m selling some clothes that remind me of the drama. It’s like a drama detox! Just like getting a revenge bod after a breakup, or hitting the gym after a night of one too many cocktails,” she shared.

'RHONY' Stars Dish on 'Intense' Season 10

Singer is looking to revamp her style and make room for newness. “I love to reinvent myself and embrace change, whether it’s real estate, a new business or trying to new styles. After that dramatic season, it’s definitely time to refresh Ramona! One thing I’m doing is cleaning out my closet for a little wardrobe reinvention,” she noted.

Regardless of the reasons behind their clean outs, we’re excited to get our hands on the recognizable styles now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!