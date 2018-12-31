Drum roll, please! British film critic TC Candler is back with its annual list of the world’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces, and French model Thylane Blondeau has taken top honors in 2018. The 17-year-old beauty was awarded the top prize 11 years after first winning the title when she was just six.

“I just can’t believe it myself … thanks so much @tccandler and everyone who voted.. I never thought I was once number one !!🙈,” Blondeau posted on her Instagram account after receiving the news. “I’m thankful to all of you 🙏 I really hope your having great holidays and spend nice Christmas with your family ..all the best to all of you guys lots of love .🇫🇷 @tccandler.”

The daughter of French soccer player Patrick Blondeau and fashion designer Veronika Loubry, Blondeau’s has been working since she was just 4 years old, when she first walked the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier.

By the age of 10, her beachy blonde locks and piercing blue eyes landed her on the pages of French Vogue, though the photoshoot was not without controversy. Some considered the dolled-up pictures too risqué for a child.

She’s since started her own clothing line, Heaven May, served as a L’Oreal brand ambassador, appeared in the 2017 Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign alongside Zendaya and Presley Gerber and and walked in countless runway shows throughout Europe.

In past years, the annual list compiled by TC Candler (which began in 1990) has bestowed the “most beautiful face” honor on Michelle Pfeiffer (1990), Nicole Kidman (1997) and Gwyneth Paltrow (1998). Each year, the group chooses 100 faces from around the globe and puts together a video celebrating the winners.

While Blondeau was crowned most beautiful, Taiwanese singer Chou Tzu-yu, Israeli model Yael Shelbia and American-Filipino actress Liza Soberano rounded out the top four. The video has been viewed nearly three million times on YouTube.

