The Secret to Tiffany Haddish’s Elevated ‘Night School’ Premiere Cat Eye 

Who doesn’t love Tiffany Haddish? When she’s not making us heave with laughter or refreshing our souls because she re-wears her white Alexander McQueen dress, she also happens to serve some serious glam. And that’s just what she did when she stepped out for the premiere of Night School on Monday, September 24, rocking a sparkling cat eye that, frankly, is a dream.

The best part: her makeup artist Dionne Wynn exclusively shared the details about how she created the look with Us — including the genius product that tied the whole moment together.

To start, Wynn prepped Haddish’s skin with Bobbi Brown Face Base and Hydrating Eye Cream, layering the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer on top, applying all three with a BeautyBlender Pure.

Then, she put the Bobbi Brown Creamy Compact in Golden in the center of Haddish’s face, with Warm Almond around the perimeter to subtly enhance the Girls Trip star’s facial structure. Next up: some KKW Beauty Concealer in a number of hues. Wynn mixed shades 12 and 14 for the actress’ under-eye area and put 12 down the bridge of her nose and center of her forehead, then used shade 15 on the sides of the nose and around the perimeter of the forehead to contour. The final element: KKW Beauty concealer in shade 16 to chisel out Haddish’s cheekbones.

Next up was the main course: Haddish’s killer eye makeup. Wynn created a sexy smokiness with Chocolate Viseart eyeshadow, applying it on the lid and blending it through the crease. Then, she rimmed Haddish’s peepers with Inglot gel liner, with care to apply with the Vamp Stamp Wing Eyeliner Tool along the upper lash line. To follow, she also rimmed the comic’s waterline with Rimmel black waterproof eyeliner.

And for the fun twist, Wynn used the Vamp Stamp POV Gel Bond in Virgin Silver/White Holographic on the inner corners of Haddish’s eyes to make the whole look pop. Finishing touches called for two coats of Lancome Hypnose Mascara on both top and bottom lashes.

With a little MAC Coygirl Blush on the apples of Haddish’ cheeks and a dusting of highlighter on the top of her cheekbones and top of her nose with Huda Beauty Bronze Sands and she looked completely lit from within.

Last but not least, Wynn layered Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color in Bare Pink with Fenty Lip Glow in the center of the bottom lip and KKW Gold Gloss on her cupid’s bow for a perfected and neutral kisser. Wynn sealed it all in with a dusting of Bobbi Brown Golden Orange Powder along with NARS pressed powder. Et voila! The secret to Tiffany Haddish’s incredible Night School face beat.

