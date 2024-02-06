Somehow, Timothée Chalamet can make a tank top look red carpet ready.

Chalamet, 28, was photographed at a Dune: Part Two photocall on Monday, January 5, in Mexico City, rocking a silky sleeveless shirt. The satin design featured an A-line silhouette and a high neckline with a cowl construction. Chalamet paired the piece with straight-leg dress pants and chunky black boots. He accessorized with a classic Cartier watch and wore his brunette curls loose and parted down the middle.

This wouldn’t be the first time Chalamet rocked a tank on the red carpet.

The actor previously made headlines with a similar look in September 2022 when he attended the 75th annual Venice Film Festival screening of Bones and All in a backless Haider Ackermann halter top. The bright red garment shimmered in the sunlight and was equipped with a loose-hanging tie. Chalamet tucked the number into matching crimson pants that were tailored to perfection. He topped the look off with heeled black shoes.

Showing off his biceps isn’t Chalamet’s only style aesthetic, of course. The Little Women star is also known to experiment with textures, patterns and bold colors.

Throughout the Wonka press tour, Chalamet channeled his titular character in candy-inspired getups. At the film’s Tokyo premiere in November 2023, he lit up the red carpet in a lively purple leather suit by Prada and opted for a velvet pink Tom Ford two-piece at the London screening that same month. At both events, he accessorized with a multicolored Cartier necklace made to look like a sweet treat.

The gem was brought to life by several “vintage references” and 450 hours of “painstaking work,” per Vogue. Chalamet opened up about the accessory, telling Vogue at the time, “It’s insane, right? It’s beyond anything I could have dreamt.”