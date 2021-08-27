Mama bear! Tina Knowles clapped back at all the “righteous” haters who criticized her daughter, Beyoncé, for wearing the Tiffany Diamond.

For reference, the 39-year-old Ivy Park founder made history as the fourth woman and first Black woman to wear the 128-carat yellow stone earlier this week.

As part of the campaign, which the “Lemonade” singer starred in alongside husband Jay-Z, Tiffany & Co. not only made a handful of references to Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but they also gave a first look at a never-before-seen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting and promised to make a monetary donation to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

History-making moments aside, internet advocates caused a stir over that the fact that the diamond, which was previously worn by Hepburn, Lady Gaga and Mary Whitehouse, was mined during the colonial era in South Africa.

“It’s the fact that beyoncé did a whole album and went mama aria then went to wear a blood diamond. abeg. I love beyoncé but its very contradictory,” a person tweeted.

Another added: “Beyoncé doing a Tiffany’s campaign wearing a blood diamond doesn’t sit well for her brand ESPECIALLY given her African influenced work in the past for years.”

In response to the social media tizzy, Knowles decided to share her stance on the issue, responding to an Instagram comment.

“How many of you socially conscious activists own diamonds? I thought so! Well guess what, did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not! So when you guys get engaged you won’t have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band,” she wrote.

Knowles continued: “And you better check out where it came from and the origin of where it came from and why you add it, check out the calls for Leather that you weird because they made it came from another country to ban and not buy diamonds right because your righteous.”

Some people on social took a similar position, pointing out that when Gaga wore the stone to the 2019 Oscars she did not receive the same criticism.

“Lady Gaga wore that diamond necklace and it was all love but as soon as it lands on Beyoncé’s neck y’all suddenly remember where it’s from and how it’s a blood diamond,” a user tweeted.

Another added: “Okay so we can drag Tiffany for owning a blood diamond but I just want to say that y’all only now know it’s a blood diamond when it’s Beyoncé wearing it and not when Audrey wore it or Lady Gaga. I digress…”