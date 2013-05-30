Miley, is that you? Isabella Cruise, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's eldest daughter, debuted a dramatic makeover on Instagram recently — a look that calls to mind another famous 20-year-old, Miley Cyrus.

Cruise, who has been known to experiment with different looks and colors in the past, first revealed her new hairdo in mid-May, with a black-and-white photo of herself mugging for the camera. The shot shows her Cyrus-esque cut in all its punky glory — buzzed sides with a spiky faux-hawk in the front.

"@felixkunze, we officially match now," she captioned the simple snap, apparently giving a shout-out to a similarly tressed pal. "#shorthairbuds."

A more recent picture from her feed shows the 'do styled in a slightly different way, with the faux-hawk smoothed down and to the side. "Oh haii #whatsthis," she captioned the May 26 color photo, which highlights her light blonde locks and big green eyes.

