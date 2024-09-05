Tom Holland is a skincare king.

Holland, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, to share how he preps his skin before a photoshoot. He sat in front of a mirror while wearing under-eye masks, which are known to reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and hydrate the skin. Holland widened his eyes in the snap and donned a soft smile. His brunette hair was combed through with some roots still sticking through. Holland teamed his prep look with a white T-shirt.

“Secret shoot day,” the actor captioned the post, prompting fans to wonder if the “secret” could be related to a new Spider-Man movie. (Holland is known to accidentally spoil secrets when it comes to the Marvel franchise.)

“SECRET??? WHEN DID YOU LEARN THAT WORD!!?” one follower joked, as another added, “Tom Holland having a secret wasn’t on my 2024 bingo list.” A third fan quipped, “OMG HE FINALLY KEPT A SECRET,” while another social media user complimented his skincare routine, “Eye mask so true brother.”

This isn’t the first time Holland has shared a skincare secret. In June 2023, he shared a clip of himself using an electric face massager before doing press with Entertainment Tonight. In the reel, he swept the device across his cheeks, showing how it worked his muscles and made his face twitch.

The actor again opened up about his favorite products in 2021, while going on a faux shopping spree with GQ. When he came across the Omnilux’s LED-powered face mask, he admitted that he was unsure if it actually does “anything” for skin. “Probably not. But it makes me feel good about myself,” he quipped.

Elsewhere in the video, Holland shopped for sheet masks. “We’re gonna have some really nice moist faces,” he said.