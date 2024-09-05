Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

Tom Holland Uses Under-Eye Masks to Prep for a Mysterious ‘Secret Shoot Day’

By
Feature Tom Holland Uses Eye Masks Before a Secret Shoot Day
Tom Holland Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Tom Holland is a skincare king.

Holland, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, to share how he preps his skin before a photoshoot. He sat in front of a mirror while wearing under-eye masks, which are known to reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and hydrate the skin. Holland widened his eyes in the snap and donned a soft smile. His brunette hair was combed through with some roots still sticking through. Holland teamed his prep look with a white T-shirt.

“Secret shoot day,” the actor captioned the post, prompting fans to wonder if the “secret” could be related to a new Spider-Man movie. (Holland is known to accidentally spoil secrets when it comes to the Marvel franchise.)

“SECRET??? WHEN DID YOU LEARN THAT WORD!!?” one follower joked, as another added, “Tom Holland having a secret wasn’t on my 2024 bingo list.” A third fan quipped, “OMG HE FINALLY KEPT A SECRET,” while another social media user complimented his skincare routine, “Eye mask so true brother.”

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
Tom Holland Uses Eye Masks Before a Secret Shoot Day
Courtesy of Tom Holland/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Holland has shared a skincare secret. In June 2023, he shared a clip of himself using an electric face massager before doing press with Entertainment Tonight. In the reel, he swept the device across his cheeks, showing how it worked his muscles and made his face twitch.

Shop the Best Beauty Products of 2024- Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, More Tested by Us Weekly Editors

Related: Shop the Best Beauty Products of 2024: Skincare, Makeup, Haircare and More

The actor again opened up about his favorite products in 2021, while going on a faux shopping spree with GQ. When he came across the Omnilux’s LED-powered face mask, he admitted that he was unsure if it actually does “anything” for skin. “Probably not. But it makes me feel good about myself,” he quipped.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond

Related: Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline

Elsewhere in the video, Holland shopped for sheet masks. “We’re gonna have some really nice moist faces,” he said.

In this article

Tom Holland Recalls How Alcohol Dependency 'Scared' Him Before Sobriety Journey: 'Was Really Struggling'

Tom Holland

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.