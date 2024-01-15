Tom Holland and Zendaya save their Spider-Man-Homecoming rewatches for when they’re feeling extra nostalgic.

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man: Homecoming and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” Holland, 27, shared with Extra in an interview published on Monday, January 15. “I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special.”

Holland and Zendaya, 27, who star in the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise as Peter Parker and MJ Watson, respectively, met on the set of Homecoming in 2016 and began dating the following year. They reprised their roles for the subsequent sequels: 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While speaking with Extra, Holland said that being able to look back on the movies and “relieve your youth” is such a “luxury” and a “gift” for the duo, noting that he wouldn’t “be the man I am today without that job.”

Holland added that the Spider-Man trilogy isn’t the only body of work he’ll watch — but he usually only views projects before the material is available to general audiences.

“I sometimes think I am my best critic,” he explained. “I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, ‘Damn! I could have pushed more there.’ Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed.”

As for whether he and Zendaya watched his latest project, Apple TV+’s psychological thriller The Crowded Room, Holland said that he asked the Euphoria star to take a peek while they were editing the series.

“She watched this series with me while we were editing it — I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it,” he said. “I was proud of the show … I didn’t watch it.”

Zendaya’s feedback is something Holland clearly appreciates. During a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation shared via YouTube last month, the actor said his girlfriend is “probably the most honest” with him out of everyone in his life. “Which I love because you need that,” he said.

Holland has praised Zendaya since the two began working together more than six years ago, but the pair worked hard at keeping their personal relationship out of the spotlight at first. Neither star confirmed their long-rumored romance until they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”

Now, however, both Holland and Zendaya have been more open about their love for each other — on and off screen. “They acknowledge that everyone knows they’re together,” the source continued. “So Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”

While the twosome have been going strong for years, Zendaya recently raised eyebrows earlier this month when she unfollowed everyone — inclu ding Holland — on Instagram. While fans immediately began to theorize if there was trouble in paradise, Holland quickly shut down the rumors, telling TMZ, “No no no non, absolutely not,” when asked if the couple had called it quits.