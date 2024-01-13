Tom Holland is denying rumors that he and Zendaya broke up after she mysteriously unfollowed everyone on social media.

“No no no no, absolutely not,” Holland, 27, said of the breakup speculation in a video obtained by TMZ on Friday, January 12. In the clip, Holland walked the streets of Los Angeles while heading to his car.

Zendaya, 27, raised eyebrows earlier this month when she purged everyone — including her boyfriend — from her Instagram follow list. While it is unknown what prompted the actress to cleanse her timeline, she did make one post for her fans.

“Challengers April 26th,” she wrote alongside a poster of her upcoming film directed by Luca Guadagnino. “Wishing you all the most beautiful new year✨.”

Related: Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their romance relatively private, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and dating rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn’t a direct confirmation of their relationship until July 2021, when they were spotted packing on the PDA […]

Zendaya has not shared anything new since, but Holland, for his part, still follows Zendaya on Instagram. While he hasn’t posted on the platform since November 2023, the actor has previously been candid about how he doesn’t really keep up with social media.

“I delete my Instagram for days at a time,” Holland explained to Buzzfeed in June 2023 while noting that his girlfriend constantly sends him memes on the app. “I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her. And I try and keep up, but it’s intense.”

While Holland was out and about on Friday, Zendaya was seen hanging out with her brother Austin running errands in Los Angeles.

Holland and Zendaya met in 2017 while filming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until four years later. The couple went public with their romance after they were photographed kissing in a car in July 2021.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”

Related: Marvel Stars Who Dated Each Other Marvel movies aren’t exactly known for sweeping romantic moments, but there are a handful of iconic couples who manage to keep love alive while saving the world: Pepper Potts and Tony Stark, for example, or Vision and Wanda Maximoff. The film and TV empire also boasts a few off-screen love matches too, though many of […]

In December 2023, Holland opened up about how being truthful is an important tenet of his and Zendaya’s relationship.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me, which I love because you need that,” Holland said during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation shared via YouTube at the time.