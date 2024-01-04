Zendaya is starting the new year with a clean slate.

The Euphoria star, 27, unfollowed everyone she previously kept up with on Instagram — including boyfriend Tom Holland — as of Thursday, January, 4.

While it is not known what prompted Zendaya’s social media cleanse, she last posted on her feed earlier this week.

“Challengers April 26th,” she wrote on Monday, January 1, alongside a poster of her upcoming Luca Guadagnino-directed film. “Wishing you all the most beautiful new year✨.”

Holland, 27, for his part, is still following Zendaya but rarely uses the app to post. The British actor first confirmed a social media break in August 2022.

“I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” Holland said in a social media video at the time. “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland has since returned to Instagram only to promote his upcoming film projects and his Brothers Trust nonprofit.

“I just felt like I was so addicted to this kind of false version of my life that it was just taking over,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly in July 2023 of deciding to delete the app from his phone. “It was becoming a problem. I was just obsessed with it. And I was obsessed to find out what people were saying.”

Prior to his social media hiatus, Holland used Instagram to support girlfriend Zendaya with “likes” and flirty comments. The couple have been together since filming their Spider-Man movies.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating. Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”

According to the insider, Holland and Zendaya no longer feel the need to hide their romance. “That has shifted over time and they acknowledge that everyone knows they’re together,” the insider added at the time. “Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”