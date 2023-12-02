Honesty is key to any relationship, and Tom Holland says he never has to worry about girlfriend Zendaya sugar-coating the truth.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me, which I love because you need that,” Holland, 27, said during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation shared via YouTube on Friday, December 1.

Moderator Chris Gardner asked who among his peers does he turn to for acting critiques. In addition to Zendaya, who Holland met while working on the Spider-Man films, he cited Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch as trusted advisors.

“Downey is very honest — sometimes a little too honest,” Holland quipped. “I really respect Downey’s opinion. He taught me so much and I always sing his praises, and I love the guy. I admire him. I don’t know if you guys have seen Oppenheimer yet, but he’s absolutely staggering in it. He steals the movie for me.”

The British actor added, “Benedict Cumberbatch is someone that I ask for advice a lot about acting.”

It shouldn’t surprise fans that Holland didn’t hesitate to say Zendaya before shouting out his Avengers: Infinity War costars. Since being spotted kissing in a car in July 2021 — confirmed their long-rumored romance — the Crowded Room star has slowly opened up more and more about their relationship.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”

While both “preferred to keep to themselves” initially, they decided it was silly to hide their relationship when everyone knew about it. “That has shifted over time and they acknowledge that everyone knows they’re together,” the source told Us. “So Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”

Holland publicly declared his love for Zendaya in a June interview with BuzzFeed. “I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love. So, I’ve got no need for rizz,” he said at the time, referring to the slang term for “charisma” when it comes to flirting.