Tommy Hilfiger has a new collaboration coming — and it’s major. The iconic American fashion label has tapped Zendaya as the brand’s new global ambassador. And part of that ambassadorship includes a Zendaya-designed capsule.

Here’s what we know: the Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection will launch as a see-now-buy-now collection (like the Tommy x Gigi shows before it), and the collaboration is set to be for a single season, with options to continue.

As mentioned above, Tommy Hilfiger collaborated with Gigi Hadid on four capsule collections that were shown in New York, L.A., London and Milan, all using the see-now-buy-now format that was highly successful.

The founder of the brand, Tommy Hilfiger commented to WWD on the launch of the new venture saying, “I love to collaborate with people who are passionate about making their dreams a reality and who inspire the next generation to do the same.” He further explained, “Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself. Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand.”

Earlier this year, Tommy Hilfiger announced that both Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow would be brand ambassadors for the Fall 2018 collection.

Zendaya also expressed her excited about the new collaboration to WWD, saying “Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes. It’s a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering. This is why I am proud to partner with Tommy Hilfiger.”

