Tori Spelling Offered Amy Robach Jewelry for iHeartRadio Music Awards

Tori Spelling and Amy Robach are proving to be fast friends after interacting at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Tori was waiting in line with us, but she had had a fashion emergency earlier,” Robach, 51, said on the Tuesday, April 2, episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast. “I don’t know how it happened but somehow the dress she was supposed to wear got misplaced. So, some of her reps came running into the room saying, ‘Does anyone have a dress that Tori Spelling can borrow?’”

Robach joked that it would be hard to find someone who could fit into any of Spelling’s dresses because the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has “an amazing rocking body.” Ultimately, Robach noted Spelling found a pair of pants and wore one of her daughter’s tops.

“She made it all work and she was blinged out with really cool jewelry, and yes, I realized I had none so she was offering me some of her rings,” Robach recalled of her Monday, April 1, awards show look. “It was very sweet, she was like, ‘Hey, look I know what it’s like to be without.’ So that was all happening behind-the-scenes.”

Robach, who wore a fitted light green dress with dangling earrings, said she was striving for a “very clean look.” She added, “It’s very basic, actually,” noting that she “didn’t think out” her “jewelry situation.”

Spelling, for her part, turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, marking her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Dean McDermott.

In March, Spelling, 50, filed for divorce from McDermott, 57, nine months after they separated. The pair share kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. (McDermott is also a father of son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

Spelling addressed the divorce during an episode of her “Misspelling” podcast, calling him on-air to inform him that she had officially filed paperwork. While McDermott initially didn’t pick up the phone, Spelling’s device rang later in the episode with a call from him.

“I hate to do this to you while you’re in the middle of you’re going to work and everything. They’ve done it,” she told McDermott. “It’s just the formality. It’s like a one sheet you check off and next you’ll have to sign it. You have a lawyer? Wait, it’s going to be spun what way, that I had enough of you? What do you mean?”

Amid their split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome are “still cordial.” The insider noted that Spelling and McDermott have “been together so long and tried for so long so it’s difficult [to cut ties].”

“At the end of the day, they realized divorce is what’s best for everyone,” the source said.