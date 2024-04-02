Tori Spelling is ready for the next chapter of her life.

In her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Dean McDermott, Spelling, 50, stepped out on Monday, April 1, to enjoy a night of music at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Wearing a black tube top with brown plaid pants, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum couldn’t help but showcase her abs as she posed for photographers outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She completed her look with multiple necklaces and black open-toe heels.

In between smiling for pictures, Spelling shared her outlook on the future after launching her new iHeartRadio podcast, “MisSPELLING.”

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards The stars lit up the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Music’s biggest names blessed Us at the Monday, April 1, event with gorgeous gowns, cutout frocks, textured two-pieces — all paired with glam to remember. Of course, the ceremony is not just about fashion. Fan-favorite […]

“I feel like everything comes full circle,” she told Extra on the red carpet. “When life is supposed to have a shift, it shifts for you and sometimes in a big way. Sometimes we need that, and I feel like there’s a time and a place for everything.”

Acknowledging the countless articles about her and McDermott’s marriage in recent years, Spelling said she’s ready to speak her truth with no added spin.

“People have been literally putting my narrative out there for years and telling my story, my family story, since the beginning, and this is the first time I’m telling my story on my own,” she said. “Stuff happens, and I’m going to go back all the way from my childhood to my present and going into my future.”

Spelling added that she’s “excited” to “own” the narrative.

Related: List of 2024 iHeartRadio Awards Nominees and Winners Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to celebrate some of the biggest names in music — and the fun has already started. The extravaganza is set for Monday, April 1, but the show started handing out awards even before host Ludacris could light up the stage of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Early […]

In just her first episode alone, Spelling shared new insight into her divorce filing and documented a phone call where she told McDermott, 57, she was officially ending the marriage.

“It’s T. I know you’re working. Can you call me? It’s important,” she could be heard saying in the premiere episode. “Everything’s fine. The kids are fine but call me please bye.”

The estranged couple shares five kids together: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Family Guide: Meet Their 5 Kids Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott have their hands full with their five children. “With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you […]

After hanging up the phone, Spelling told listeners that she “just filed for divorce” after 18 years of marriage.

About 10 minutes into the podcast episode, McDermott called Spelling back and listeners were able to hear her side of their conversation.

“I hate to do this to you while you’re in the middle of you’re going to work and everything. They’ve done it,” she told McDermott, referring to the divorce filing. “It’s just the formality. It’s like a one sheet you check off and next you’ll have to sign it.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Ups and Downs Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines since their scandalous start. When the pair met in 2005, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares son Jack, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian. “It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a […]

After the podcast was released, McDermott broke his silence on the divorce. “Tori and I are good,” he shared in a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

In recent months, both Spelling and McDermott have started new relationships with a source previously telling Us Weekly that the pair have met each other’s new significant others.

“There’s no jealousy,” the insider explained. “They just want each other to be happy and healthy. They’re both on to their next chapters in their lives and happy for one another.”