Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready for another red carpet moment.

Before attending the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, the couple arrived outside the Dolby Theatre to pose for photographers.

Robach, 51, was all smiles as she wore a light green dress with heels and sparkling earrings. As for Holmes, 46, he looked handsome in a classic suit and tie with a pair of loafers.

“Date night at the iHeart Music Awards,” Robach wrote via Instagram after snapping a selfie from her seat.

Before showtime, the couple managed to fit in a run on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but soon after breaking a sweat, shifted their focus to glam time with Robach getting her hair and makeup done by Emma Willis.

“Late but looks great,” Holmes wrote via her Instagram Stories with a sneak peek of his girlfriend’s final look.

Robach and Holmes were first linked in November 2022. At the time, the Daily Mail published photos of the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors looking cozy despite their marriages to other people.

Robach married actor Andrew Shue in 2010, the same year that Holmes wed lawyer Marilee Fiebig. Neither TV journalist addressed the scandal at the time, though each quietly filed to divorce their spouses.

In December 2023, Robach and Holmes made headlines once again when they launched their new podcast with iHeartRadio titled “Amy & T.J.” That same month, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at KIISFM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

“We flew out to L.A. proudly,” Robach said on her podcast when reflecting on the red carpet moment. “We were just being us. Apparently, that means being handsy and a lot of PDA, but you know what? We’re in love. We’re happy. I don’t know how else to act.”

Holmes playfully confessed on the podcast that he had “a bad habit” of letting his hands drift a little “lower than the waist” when he puts his arms around Robach. “I’m trying to break the habit publicly,” he joked.

As the couple continue to progress in their relationship, some fans have wondered if marriage could be in their future. According to Robach, it’s a conversation that has come up.

“It’s under consideration,” she said in a December 2023 episode of the “T.J. & Amy” podcast. “Here’s what I would say. We did not enter this relationship for fun or for, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don’t know, button on it.”