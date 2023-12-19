Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have an idea about where their relationship might go in the future — but planning for the holidays is a little more “complicated.”

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, opened up about their romance like never before during a Q&A session on the Tuesday, December 19, episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast, covering everything from potential guests they’d want on their show to who said “I love you” first. When asked whether they would ever get married after their cheating scandal, Robach said the option has been discussed.

“It’s under consideration,” she said. “Here’s what I would say. We did not enter this relationship for fun or for, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don’t know, button on it.”

While the couple has thought about walking down the aisle, they aren’t “racing” or “rushing” toward that goal. “But there is something, I get it, it’s this thing that I can’t even explain why there’s this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It’s on the table,” she said.

Related: GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline Former GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a […]

Holmes joked that he has a “tiny box” prepared to give Robach on Christmas. “I want to marry you, in part, because you’re 50 and I’m 46. And I’m very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid,” he teased.

When Robach playfully fired back, “Thank you for noting the age difference,” Holmes insisted, “Everybody knows that!”

The former GMA3 coanchors were first linked in November 2022 when they were spotted getting cozy outside of the workplace. At the time, Robach and Holmes were married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. Us Weekly confirmed in October that Holmes and Fiebig finalized their divorce, while Robach and Shue were declared legally single earlier this year. (Fiebig and Shue have since sparked a romance of their own.)

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Candid Quotes About Each Other Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes initially connected after they were tapped to headline GMA3: What You Need to Know in 2020. “I had done segments over the years with Dr. [Jennifer] Ashton, who I would always seek out to ask for her expertise. We were collaborating almost every day before being on TV together,” Holmes […]

As Robach and Holmes prepare for the holidays, they’re taking their respective children’s needs into consideration. (Holmes and Fiebig share a daughter, while Robach shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.)

“I think a lot of people are in this situation. Everyone would love a nuclear, traditional family and one divorce is hard enough trying to figure that out,” Robach said on Tuesday’s podcast. “Two divorces is even more complicated.”

She continued: “I think we’re trying to do what our kids would like us to do, I think we’ve let them lead the way until now. I don’t think there’s a playbook or a handbook for this. … But we will spend time together [over the holidays]. … We don’t have the exact plan in place. We’re trying to figure it out. We’re both going to be here in New York and our daughters are going to be here in New York, so we will piece it together.”