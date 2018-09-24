Torrey DeVitto might spend on a lot of time on the West Coast, but the Chicago Med star was born in New York and has fall dressing down pat. The fashionable actress was named one of Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2018, and the brunette beauty dished to Us in an exclusive interview that, when it comes to style, she is an East Coast girl at heart. And, in addition to her beloved vegan fashion finds, her fave wardrobe item is one of her boyfriend Jesse Lee Soffer’s sweaters that she (accidentally!) shrunk.

Despite spending the last 17 years in L.A., the former Pretty Little Liars actress admits that she’s “never fully acclimated” to the boho-chic SoCal vibe and her closet is still chockfull of the blacks, grays and navys favored in NYC. While she used to love fast fashion, she’s started to have a greater appreciation for quality and taken a more of an interest in the impact the garment industry has on the environment.

“I bargain shop all the time, but then I started learning about how those products are made and about how if you spend a little bit more money on ethical clothing that are using recycled materials, like my favorite dresses are by Christy Dawn … the carbon footprint that they’re leaving is so minimal and it’s really worth the extra money,” she says. “I’ve become a little bit more aware of where I’m actually getting my clothes from.”

When it comes to her favorite designers, the actress is all about her friend Christy Dawn’s frocks and Madewell for basics, as well as animal-friendly finds from Stella McCartney, Bourgeois Boheme, Angela Roi and the likes. In fact, a “very wonderful person” gifted her a vegan leather jacket by McCartney for her birthday, and it just so happens to pair perfectly with her other fave wardrobe item: her BF Soffer’s old AllSaints sweater.

“It’s my boyfriend’s sweater that I shrunk that has now become mine, and I love it because it looks like it was meant to be for me,” she shares. “And now it’s a little oversized, so I can just cuff the sleeves and it looks really chic and awesome with a skirt or a pair of jeans and heels. I wear it all the time. I’m obsessed. I know he was bummed that I shrunk it, but it really worked in my favor.”

Styled with her go-to Paige high-waisted jeans, Madewell leotard, Beyond Skin vegan shoes and Stella McCartney topper, DeVitto sounds ready for a crisp autumn day in NYC vintage shopping with her dad and baby sister.

“My father lives in Brooklyn, and I have a new 19-month-old sister, so I try to get there as much as I can,” she says. “Used bookstores are my favorite thing, and my dad and I will walk around the city. He’ll take me to used bookstores, and he peruses the records and I peruse the books and we look at all the vintage clothing stores. I love the store In God We Trust. Those are my favorite things about going into the city.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

