No-makeup makeup looks have ruled the Fashion Week runways for several seasons now, but leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to show Us all how give the trend a glam upgrade IRL. The Blackish star always has fun with her fashion and beauty looks, and this weekend was the perfect example — she posted a series of selfies to her Instagram feed showing off her bare-face complexion accented with a deep burgundy lip courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in McMenamy. And to say she pulled it off is an understatement.

Looking positively radiant while lounging in a linen tank, the actress embraced her natural beauty, while still playing with color. Allowing her gorgeous complexion and fabulously feathered brows to take centerstage, Tracee added her own signature flair with a rich berry pout.

The highly-pigmented wine-stained hue is part of celebrity makeup maestro Pat McGrath’s matte lipstick collection. Described as a “deep burgundy,” the McMenamy shade has a pretty purple undertone that pops against the actress’ foundation-free skin. Unlike many matte formulas that can be full-coverage and drying, the super-hydrating MatteTrance formula imparts a lightweight wash of color that can be built up to a creamy opaque finish a la Tracee.

Paired with her undone updo, the actress’ poppy pout is a fun upgrade to the usual minimal makeup or no-makeup look we sport while running errands on the weekends. With summer just around the corner, we have a feeling we’ll be taking cues from Tracee’s vibrant lip/oversized sunglass combo for days at the beach and by the pool because it will be easy to pair with loads of sunscreen and a cute sunhat.

While we might not all be blessed with Tracee’s glowing skin, we love that she love that she’s proving we’re all just one or two makeup moves away from a “look” at any moment!

