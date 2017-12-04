One of the perks of being Tracee Ellis Ross‘s niece: you get to play around in her closet.

Callaway Lane, daughter of the Black-Ish star’s sister Chudney Ross, just live our dream playing dress up in her aunt Tracee Ellis Ross’ closet.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Ross posted the proof to her Instagram account — and let’s just say, it seems that Lane inherited her auntie’s phenomenal sense of style.

DRESS UP ~ auntie tracee’s closet @chudneylross #callawaylane A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Ellis posted a slideshow of shots of Lane rocking a wide array of her duds. In the first look: on-trend white chunky heel ankle boots, a grommet embellished leather jacket, epic diamante Gucci sunnies and a killer flat-top hat with a gold pendant to pull the whole look together.

Selena Gomez’s Smart Move to Winterize Any Look

In the next look, Lane was rocking a sand-toned blazer belted with a fuchsia lamé fanny pack and coordinating Millennial pink metallic boots. The finishing touch? A to-die-for pair of round-framed oversized sunnies.

MOOD ~ (this pic deserves its own post) this is what happens when my niece comes to visit her #auntieTracee. we play dress up until we drop. 😂😂 A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

By the end of the shoot, Ross captured her niece taking a break on the floor — but still serving some major attitude. Tracee Ellis Ross Uses This Lipstick to Kick Butt During Workouts Clearly fashionable instincts run in the family. Earlier this year, Ross released a collection of clothing at J.C. Penny complete with menswear-inspired tuxedos, sparkling sequined dresses and colorful staples galore. In fact, not only has Ross been spotted wearing her designs on a number of occasions, she even wore one of her tuxedos that she designed on an appearance with Stephen Colbert on the Late Show. Lane may have a while to go until she hits the red carpet like her famous relatives, but clearly, when she does she has some insanely gorgeous pieces to borrow and even better street style inspo from her fashionable aunt and grandmother Diana Ross — seriously, they even had a #twinning moment at the 2017 AMAs.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!