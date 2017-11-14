Tracee Ellis Ross just gave Us our new style rule to follow religiously: When in doubt, dress like your favorite emoji. Confused? The Blackish actress stepped out at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in NYC, on Monday, November 13, in a red Prabal Gurung frock that channeled the dancing lady character we all know and love.

🔪❤️💀 #glamourwoty #tap A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Let’s break down the vibe. The host of the 2017 American Music Awards was rocking a bright red dress that wasn’t just shimmery, it was also ruffled and had a major cut-out at the waist. The effect: Ross looked like the most glamorous of the emojis. and to add more elements of red, she opted for a pair of killer fire engine red Jimmy Choo heels and her signature crimson lipstick.

Also of note: Ross’ major Balanciaga coat, which added warmth and chic-factor and her cute red clutch!

THIGH MEAT ~ paired with yet another purchase, my @balenciaga coat #thegirlwholovestoshop A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Ellis is no stranger to hitting out of the park with a good themed outfit. Just last month, the actress rocked another frilled Prabal Gurung frock that wasn’t just gorgeous, it was also the L.A. Dodgers’ team colors. How is that for sartorial support?

Ross is also a huge fan of sequins — and designed a pink shift dress that she wore for an appearance on late night T.V. so we can be sure to expect a sparkling number for her upcoming hosting gig. But that’s not all we’re anticipating. Team Stylish is also willing to bet that the actress turned designer will pull out all of the stops with some menswear inspired dressing too, just like she did when she wore her own designs for an appearance on Late Night with Stephen Colbert.

