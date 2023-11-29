In the words of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross is “gone with the wind fabulous.”

The 51-year-old actress embodied the lyrics of Moore’s song when she twirled on the red carpet at the Candy Cane Lane premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 28.

Ross was a vision in a Brandon Maxwell ensemble, which featured a yellow-gold cape that fell into a cascading train behind her teamed with a billowing black skirt. The look was finished with a thick black belt that was equipped with a metallic buckle design.

Ross complemented the pieces with pointed-toe pumps and shiny dangling earrings that matched her belt.

For the evening, Ross was styled by longtime stylist Karla Welch, who also works with Hailey Bieber, Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde and more.

Ross allowed her clothes and accessories to be the focal point, wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun. For glam, Ross opted for a delicate glow that included warm eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and pink lipstick.

In addition to taking solo shots, Ross posed with her Candy Cane Lane costar Eddie Murphy, who played it cool in a silk bomber jacket teamed with black pants and dark shoes.

Following the event, Ross took to Instagram to share snaps from the screening, including a video of her dancing on the carpet. “’Tis the season,” she wrote alongside the social media post.

The film, which premieres on Friday, December 1, follows Murphy’s character Chris Carver as he makes a deal with a mischievous elf, who casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life. (Ross plays Chris’ wife Carol.) In addition to Ross and Murphy, Candy Cane Lane stars Jillian Bell, Robin Thede, D.C. Young Fly and Creed III’s Thaddeus J. Mixson.

Ross and Murphy, 62, opened up about the movie in a Monday, November 27, interview with Good Morning America, sharing, “We were looking for something special and we decided to do a Christmas movie.” Murphy added, “We wanted to do something that would be around forever, that people could watch over and over again like the Christmas movies when I was a kid.”

Ross and Murphy also gushed about their own holiday traditions with the Girlfriends alum sharing, “My favorite part of Christmas is being around my family.”

Murphy, who has 10 kids, said, “We go all out every Christmas. Lots of gifts, a big tree, actually too many decorations, lots of kids around — and I love it.”