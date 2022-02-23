PSA: Travis Barker just dropped a jewelry line — and it’s extremely on-brand. The 46-year-old Blink 182 drummer teamed up with Buster + Punch to create a skull-themed (!!) line complete with necklaces, home decor, clothing and drum keys.

“I’ve been obsessed with skulls forever, from the first time I saw artists like Pushead, who put skulls on the Misfits and Metallica albums and Zero skateboards back in the day,” the musician said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “I’ve always loved them, they scream rock ’n’ roll, they scream danger and poison. Skulls stand against everything, so to present them in a way like this and take it to a new level is special.”

The line is available to shop as of Wednesday, February 23, and ranges in price form $59 to $590. From half zip sweatshirts with sick skull emblems emblazoned on the back to brass skull bowls, the drop has everything your need to give your style — and your home — a rocker chic spin. Our personal favorite? The Skull Necklace, which retails for $180.

While this is Barker’s first official break into the industry, he’s been tinkering with metal for quite some time. In a behind-the-scenes video shared with Us, the Mainstream Sellout musician revealed that he used to make skull knobs on his own because he wanted them to be featured in his home. “They were super Mickey Moused,” he laughed. “They weren’t done right.”

But with Buster + Punch lending their expertise in the world of metal making, casting and hand finishing, Barker now has a high end line of his own.

The founder and creative director of Buster + Punch, Massimo Buster Minale, said that the duo poured “blood, sweat and styles” into the line. “The range grew from a beautiful sketch Travis made of drum key and needed up as a statement of design today — unexpected, functional, fluid and, most importantly, impossible to pigeonhole. In this way it’s a collection that reflects our outlook on creativity.”

With such a stellar lineup of products available for sale, it’s no surprise that fans are excited to get their hands on the pieces. After the brand shared news of the drop via Instagram, their followers went wild.

“So hyped on this!!!” a user wrote, while another said, “Such a unique collaboration with the best drummer. Nothing like this!!” Someone else added: “Drum key skull and cross bones!! Sign me up! Genius!”

