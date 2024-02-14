Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Travis Kelce ‘Might’ Shave His Playoff Beard Off and Keep it in a ‘Ziploc Bag’

By
Travis Kelce ‘Might’ Shave His Beard Off and Keep it in a ‘Ziploc Bag’
Travis Kelce Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Travis Kelce is planning to keep his beard — either on his face or in a plastic bag.

Kelce, 34, opened up about his future plans for his facial hair on Wednesday, February 14, during his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce. While answering fans’ questions during their “No Dumb Questions” segment, a follower asked, “Does Travis plan to shave his beard after the Super Bowl and go back to the mustache”

In response, Travis shared he didn’t know what he was “gonna do with this thing.” (Kelce previously shared he had not shaved his beard since December 2023 because it gives him “power.”)

Jason, 36, then suggested Travis shave off his facial hair “for charity” and auction it as “the beard that won the first back-to-back super bowl in 19 years.” (Travis and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, marking the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win in a row.)

Travis Kelce Facial Hair Through the Years

Related: Travis Kelce’s Hella Good (Facial) Hair Evolution: Beard, Mustache and Everythin...

“That sounds fun,” Travis said. “I might wanna keep this thing myself.” The tight end explained that when/if he cuts it off, he’s going to “miss” it. “I told SVP (Scott Van Pelt) I don’t know what I’m gonna do with this thing. I might just shave it off and put it in a Ziploc bag and keep it with all my other Super Bowl memorabilia,” he said.

Travis continued: “Sometimes you just gotta work for things. You gotta enjoy the ride. Not care about what you look like, not care about how you present yourself, you just show up and you grind.”

amazon-warners-bra

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say They Are Going to ‘Run Off’ With This Comfy Bra — Now 50% Off View Deal

Travis Kelce Game Day Outfits

Related: Travis Kelce Looks So Cool In His All-Black Game Day Outfit

Jason then jokingly asked if Travis was describing him, to which he replied, “No, don’t you try and take my f—g beard shine right now.”

Through the months, Travis has rocked a number of facial hair styles including a freshly shaved face, mustache, goatee and more.

In this article

Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!