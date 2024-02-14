Travis Kelce is planning to keep his beard — either on his face or in a plastic bag.

Kelce, 34, opened up about his future plans for his facial hair on Wednesday, February 14, during his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce. While answering fans’ questions during their “No Dumb Questions” segment, a follower asked, “Does Travis plan to shave his beard after the Super Bowl and go back to the mustache”

In response, Travis shared he didn’t know what he was “gonna do with this thing.” (Kelce previously shared he had not shaved his beard since December 2023 because it gives him “power.”)

Jason, 36, then suggested Travis shave off his facial hair “for charity” and auction it as “the beard that won the first back-to-back super bowl in 19 years.” (Travis and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, marking the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win in a row.)

“That sounds fun,” Travis said. “I might wanna keep this thing myself.” The tight end explained that when/if he cuts it off, he’s going to “miss” it. “I told SVP (Scott Van Pelt) I don’t know what I’m gonna do with this thing. I might just shave it off and put it in a Ziploc bag and keep it with all my other Super Bowl memorabilia,” he said.

Travis continued: “Sometimes you just gotta work for things. You gotta enjoy the ride. Not care about what you look like, not care about how you present yourself, you just show up and you grind.”

Jason then jokingly asked if Travis was describing him, to which he replied, “No, don’t you try and take my f—g beard shine right now.”

Through the months, Travis has rocked a number of facial hair styles including a freshly shaved face, mustache, goatee and more.