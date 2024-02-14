Your account
Stylish

Travis and Jason Kelce Break Down Kylie Kelce and Donna Kelce’s 2024 Super Bowl Outfits

By
Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Donna Kelce. Getty Images(4)

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are tackling the fashion side of Super Bowl 2024.

“When it came down to doing a Super Bowl fit, I really didn’t wanna put too much thought into it,” Travis told brother Jason on the Wednesday, February 14, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, recalling when he met designer Mike Amiri in summer 2023. “He made it easy on me. I really didn’t think about what I was gonna wear until the actual game came up and it fit like a glove.”

For the big game on Sunday, February 11, Travis said he looked “like a disco ball” in a black jacket and pants equipped with silver sequins.

Jason also praised the number, gushing that it “wasn’t as stiff as a lot of sequin stuff.” He continued, “It’s like a snazzed up Johnny Cash.”

Travis Kelce Game Day Outfits

As for Jason, he rocked Kansas City Chiefs overalls to help him refrain from taking his shirt off. “I figured if I went with the overalls and I had straps that would hold my shirt on so I wouldn’t take my shirt off when I felt the desire too,” he explained, referencing when he cheered his brother on shirtless last month at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game.

“Nothing would have been better than seeing your nipples on the field, man,” Travis said through laughter.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Share Their Thoughts on Kylie Kelce and Donna Kelce’s Super Bowl LVIII Outfits
Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The brothers also complimented mom Donna Kelce‘s outfit, who rocked a custom Stoney Clover jacket featuring Travis’ football number, 87, letters spelling out “Mama Kelce” and “Super Bowl LVIII.”

“That’s a sweet varsity jacket,” Travis said while looking at a photo of his mom.

Kylie Kelce, meanwhile subtly supported Travis’s team in a red shirt featuring the University of Cincinnati’s logo, where both the brothers went to college. Underneath, she rocked an “Alright nah” shirt, referencing a phrase Travis often says.

“Kylie got some love from the Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear,” Jason shared. “She just does not wanna do it. She won’t wear other NFL teams.” (Kylie, who tied the knot with Jason in 2018, will only wear gear from his team, the Philadelphia Eagles.)

Top 10 New Heights Moments of 2023

“I respect it, Ky,” Travis said, adding, “I appreciate you even wearing red. You could have worn something neutral and just showed your support. You showing up was enough for me.”

Travis helped bring the Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers, with a final score of 25-22.

