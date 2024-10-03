Travis Kelce’s good pal Aric Jones thinks the Kansas City Chiefs player is the most stylish in the NFL.

“He’s the best dressed dude in the NFL,” Jones, 32, who has been friends with Kelce, 34, since childhood, told Page Six on Wednesday, October 2. “I think he’s been that for years. I think he’s one of the best dressed athletes out here in general. He picks out his stuff on his own. He does his own thing. He has the eye for it. And it’s always been like that.”

While the pair have been BFFs for decades, Jones admitted that the football player can still surprise him. In September, Kelce shocked Jones by wearing one of his Homebred designs while arriving at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It truly caught me off guard,” the designer gushed of Travis’ Homebred trucker hat, which featured a red rim, a white cap and the brand’s black logo. “It was a sample and only four of them were made.” The final design of the accessory features red text, instead of black.

Jones shared that after Kelce wore the hat, it helped grow his brand with loads of new shoppers.

Kelce’s go-to game day style includes fresh prints, flared pants, velvet trousers, flowy tops and more.

One of his stand out moments came at the 2024 Super Bowl, when he rocked a custom black Mike Amiri outfit featuring a silver plaid design. He styled the cropped jacket and straight pants with a black knit T-shirt and star-embellished leather bag. Kelce further accessorized with small hoop earrings, black sunglasses and suede sunglasses.

At the time, he donned a long beard and shaved head.

As for Jones, he comes dressed to impress at Sunday games, too, which he views as “fashion shows.”

“This is what we do: getting fresh and going to games,” he said. Jones regularly wears sweatpants, ripped jeans, plaid jackets and more.