Tyler Cameron is “done” with his luscious locks.
Cameron, 31, took to TikTok on Monday, August 19, to debut his hair transformation. In the clip, Cameron donned a soft smile while showing off the last of his famous brown waves. He then transitioned the video to reveal his new buzz cut. Cameron raised his eyebrows at the camera and ran his hand over his freshly shaved hair.
“Time to switch it up! Should I bleach it next?” he captioned the post.
Fans were quick to share their mixed reactions in the comments section. “And still lookin fine as hell 😍😮💨,” one follower wrote, as another commented, “tyler NO.”
Other social media users compared Cameron to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who also ditched his famous curls for a bleached buzz cut in July. “Buzz AND bleach? everything ok diva?” the official Diet Coke account commented.
Cameron later replied to Diet Coke’s comment on Tuesday, August 20, with a reel of him shaving his own tresses. “I’ve had enough,” he said. “We’re done. It’s a new era. We’re losing it!”
“All this heat and humidity is getting to my head,” he captioned the post.
Since Cameron graced fans’ TV screens in 2019 while appearing on Hannah Brown’s season 15 of The Bachelorette, he’s experimented with a number of haircuts.
When the reality show aired, he rocked a floppy hairdo featuring a side part and voluminous waves that fell over his forehead.
He then grew his bangs down to his nose but trimmed his strands in 2023 to a slightly shorter style. “New hair….still miserable,” he captioned his hair transformation via TikTok at the time.
In January, he sported a manicured coiffure featuring trimmed sides and loose curls on the top of his head.
Cameron has also grown his facial hair out at times, but he’s known to sport a clean-shaven face.