Here is our Valentine’s Day gift from Us to you: We sat down with exceptionally hot UFC mixed martial arts fighter Luke Rockhold to discuss his status as the face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Ultra Blue, a fresh addition to the fragrance house that features citrus and salt notes for an airy, clean scent. And while spilling the scoop on his training routine, what sexy smells like on a woman and what his ideal date night would look like, he managed to throw in a heart-warming anecdote about his mom. In other words, he hits every checkmark for “hunk” we can think of. Read on to see for yourself.

Us: You’re an MMA fighter who is now the face of a major fragrance. Did you see this coming?

LR: I’ve always been a fan of Ralph Lauren and fragrance in general. When I was a kid, when I was first getting excited about the opposite sex, fragrance was the thing. If you look good, you smell good and you feel good. Back then I got into Clearwater and Hugo. I’ve always been in touch with it. And in the fight world, grooming is a big part of the process, so it all makes sense.

Valentine’s Day Sexy Date-Night Beauty Lookbook: Inspo From Jennifer Lopez and More!

Us: Do you wear fragrance when you’re fighting?

LR: I try not to. You have to focus. Actually, I was supposed to fight a guy back in the day. He didn’t shower specifically to throw off his opponents. Thank god I got injured, and I couldn’t fight the fight. I was so worried about it. I was like Oh my god I heard about this guy. It was the worst ever.

Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, More Attend Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th Birthday Party: Photos

Us: What do you like in a fragrance on someone you date?

LR: I think some women overdo it. I think it’s important to be subtle, sweet and powerful. That’s why I’ve aligned myself with this brand. It feels right. It feels fresh. It smells fresh.

Us: What’s your training routine like?

LR: Everyone expects those intense workouts, but what I like to call my “Hollywood workouts” are my favorite. I’ll basically go for a run — that’s when you get inspired and just keep kind of start refocusing and you can reflect on certain things of what you’re doing. I believe in core work and flexibility so I’ll do a lot of that. I also will go to the hot tub, a sauna, maybe a cold plunge of sorts. I’ll work on flexibility in stretching and just freeing my body up. It’s all important.

Pick Up These Fragrances Before Valentine’s Day (a.k.a. the Most Romantic Day of the Year)

Us: What’s your ideal date?

LR: I’m a very beachy guy —I’m from Santa Cruz, California — so maybe nice sundown bites, some sunset cocktails, loosen up for the night. Venture in to an outing of sorts. Maybe a show and then get to a club with a dance floor. I think how people move and how they interact is very telling.

Us: Do you like to have the person you’re dating watch your matches?

LR: I don’t mind it, but it can be rough at times. My mom is like my biggest fan of my fight world, which is funny ’cause you’d think it’d be the opposite. But she’ll chase me to the outer stretches of the earth to watch me fight. But with someone I’m dating — I’m very confident in my skills. I’m not going to go out there and get beat up. I do this in front of the world! So I don’t mind. My attitude would be to be up for it if she is!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!