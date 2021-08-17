Bigger and better! Target has always been stocked to the brim with the best of drugstore beauty (think: Maybelline, Revlon, NYX Professional Makeup), but the store’s product selection just got a major — and we mean, major — upgrade.

On Monday, August 16, Ulta Beauty officially became available on Target.com and launched 100 in-store shop-in-shops to fulfill all your beauty needs.

And with a stellar lineup of 50 prestige brands, it’s safe to say that a beauty lover will never leave Target empty handed ever again. With products across makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance, there’s seriously something for everyone.

Want to play with fun and funky eyeshadow colors or take a stab at graphic eyeliner? Check out Millie Bobby Brown’s line, Florence by Mills. The What’s My Line Eyeliner glides on insanely easy and the Ubu Eyeshadow Palette is filled with bright shades that scream end of summer.

In the market for a haircare refresh? Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty has curly, coily and tight-textured hair types covered. From the Curl Gel to the Jojoba Oil Hair Serum Self-Heating Packs, we’re confident you’ll leave the shop-in-shop with a serious shower upgrade.

Hop on over to the fragrance section to scoop up some of Ariana Grande’s signature perfumes. Ulta Beauty in Target is also carrying a Minis Coffret Eau de Perfume with samples of her R.E.M parfum, Thank U, Next parfum, Cloud parfum, Sweet Like Candy parfum and Ari by Ariana Grande parfum.

While you can shop these products and much, much more IRL at select locations, getting in on the action online is easy as can be. Plus, you’ll have your hands on your beauty buys ASAP. The company is offering same-day pickup and delivery.

“As the retail and beauty industries continue to evolve, we take pride in being leaders that continually redefine and elevate guest experiences,” Kecia Steelman, chief operating officer at Ulta Beauty said in a release. “Ulta Beauty at Target reflects our commitment to drive the industry forward and keep our guests meaningfully engaged.”

She continued: “Our dynamic teams have worked together to create a disruptive, exciting way to discover prestige beauty with a thoughtfully curated assortment and knowledgeable approachable experts to serve as beauty gurus.”