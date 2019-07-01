



Brittany Cartwright wed Jax Taylor over the weekend in a dress that was anything but ordinary.

On Saturday, June 29, the Vanderpump Rules couple tied the knot in a fairy-tale castle in Kentucky. Even though the ceremony included many A-list guests including ‘NSync singer Lance Bass (who officiated the whole thing), it was the bride’s dress that we here at Stylish just cannot get enough of.

The one-of-a-kind gown was actually a three-in-one dress that converted into a trio of unique looks for each part of the night.

So what were these different looks? Well, the first version was for the ceremony and included a long four-foot train with detachable sleeves and a tulle overskirt. Then for the reception she removed the sleeves, overskirt and pearl-embellished veil to rock an original strapless gown. And last but certainly not least was the party piece, in which she removed the layer of tulle around the bottom of the skirt, revealing a miniskirt option.

Even though Cartwright’s dress stole the show, Taylor also looked the part of a dapper groom in a navy and black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bowtie.

Other notable guests in attendance were Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, as well as Southern Charm’s Shep Rose. Bridesmaids included costars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, while Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval shared the role of Taylor’s best man.

