Dressed to kill! Stassi Schroeder is single, ready to mingle and dressed to perfection. The Vanderpump Rules star stopped by Us Weekly’s studios recently to show off her designer frocks in our video series Outfit of the Day. For all the details on her look, and to find out where she gets her style and beauty inspo, watch the video above!

Where She’s Getting Her Style Inspo

The reality star’s metallic sheath dress is by Dodo Bar Or. Schroeder tells Us: “The Australians are so on top of their fashion game right now, so any Australian brand I freak over.”

The Bag She Can’t Live Without

“The Chloe Drew Bag is actually my favorite bag that’s ever been designed so I have them in a bunch of different colors. I will never stop wearing them” She continued, “I have the Chloe initial keychain because I’m obsessed with myself, so I love having my initials everywhere.”

Her Heels Philosophy

The podcast host loves a good pair of heels, even if they’re not the most comfortable. She wore Christian Louboutin black patent leather pointy-toed pumps. “I’m a masochist and just want to torture myself with how uncomfortable they are.”

Her Love For Gossip Girl Is Eternal

She may be from the West Coast, but Schroeder, 29, looks to the Upper East Side of Manhattan for her fashion inspiration. “My style and beauty inspo legitimately comes from Gossip Girl. Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen. No real life person is ever going to top that.”

Accessory Queen

“I am a huge jewelry person … I love the sparkle!” The Bravo star showed Us her vintage Cartier watch and her Kyle Chan rings and earrings. The earrings, she explained are shaped like bumble bees: “’Cause I’m a queen bee!”

Her Best Style Advice

“Never leave the house looking at least the best you can do at that moment because you never know who you’re gonna run into!”

