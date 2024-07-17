Venus Williams is living life to the fullest as a blonde.

Williams, 44, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about embracing her new honey blonde hair while gushing about her partnership with Schwarzkopf Professional for their Up Your Game campaign. “I just didn’t think I could do it,” she told Us, saying she was unsure if she could pull off the bright color with her “red undertones.”

“As soon as I saw it, I was thrilled,” she excitedly shared. “And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, it looks just like Serena.’” Venus, who is Serena Williams’ older sister, laughed to Us about how similar the pair looked when she rocked the same hair color.

To create Venus’ makeover, celebrity hairstylist Brendnetta Ashley used Schwarzkopf’s Blondme lightener and Igora Vibrance. “Styling the blonde glamorous look, we used OSiS+ Elastic Light Hold Hairspray,” Ashley told Us, noting she worked her magic in Venus’ hair to style chic curls.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Through her partnership with Schwarzkopf Professional, Venus said she “discovered all the possibilities that you could push boundaries with hair even further.”

“I’m a person who doesn’t have boundaries, so I can’t believe I didn’t try that before,” she added.

Venus’ hair transformation marks the first time she’s experimented with golden locks. “We both wanted to go with a look that she had never done before,” Ashley said. “It’s the perfect tone of blonde that complements her skin tone. Plus, warm blondes are so on trend.”

Venus agreed. “I love that whole self-expression,” the tennis pro said. “Just being able to be creative and try different hairstyles and show off who you are, or even what kind of mood you’re in, or what kind of personality you have.”

Through the years, Venus has experimented with a number of colorful tones in her tresses. Last summer, she rocked an ice pink ombré before returning to brunette.

Venus was never one to shy away from fresh hairstyles during tennis matches, as well. In 1997, she and Serena, 42, matched with braided beads on the court, a style that Venus has since worn again.

“It’s a style that young people who are African American wear, so it’s not necessarily a style you would always wear as an adult,” she told Us, reminiscing on the iconic look.

“You could still wear braids and beads, but probably in a more sophisticated way.”

Related: More Fun? Celebs Who Have Traded Their Brunette Hair for Blonde While the jury is still out on whether blondes really do, in fact, have more fun, there are plenty of stars in Hollywood who have swapped their naturally dark ‘dos for sunshine- and platinum-inspired hair colors in hopes of finding out. And the results are to dye for (get it?)! Kim Kardashian, for example, can’t […]

Her go-to sporty hairstyles evolved through the years, from braids to slicked-back styles and buns. “I was really looking for something easy because before the match … your mind is elsewhere,” Venus explained to Us.

While she’s been rocking her natural brunette color recently, Venus revealed to Us that on Thursday, July 18, she’ll be returning to her golden strands, admitting she had more “fun” as a blonde.