Joining the growing list of famed fashion houses that have decided to stop using animal fur in their collections, Versace has officially announced it is going fur-free. The Italian label led by artistic director Donatella Versace released a statement on Friday, March 16, confirming speculation that the brand would no longer use fur, in addition to reasserting its commitment to sustainability.

Earlier this week, there was buzz Versace would follow in the footsteps of Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and others who have recently pledged to eliminate animal fur from their offerings. In an interview with Economist Group’s 1843 magazine, Donatella said using fur — once a staple for the brand — “doesn’t feel right” anymore. “I am out of that,” she told the mag. “I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion.”

In a statement, Versace CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said fur has come to represent a small part of the business, but he is proud of the decision nonetheless. “Fur products already represent a minor part of the Versace’s product line,” he said. “This commitment is part of a broader, sustainable innovation program the Company is pursuing, that includes not only a strong commitment to work across our entire supply chain, but also a strong and deep cultural shift that will benefit all employees.”

Long known for its ultra-sexy, feminine gowns, Versace has long been a favorite of Hollywood darlings like Jennifer Lopez (you may recall that down-to-there green dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys), Lady Gaga and Angelina Jolie.

The label made headlines last fall when the OG supermodel crew of Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen reunited to walk the Spring-Summer 2018 runway in glimmering gold gowns, and now it is being commended by animal-rights groups like PETA for taking a stand against fur.

While it remains to be seen if Versace will invest in developing faux-fur alternatives like Stella McCartney and others have, the Italian house said it is committed to having a more positive impact on the environment by embracing sustainable practices and paying close attention to product standards.

