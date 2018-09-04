Let’s state the obvious: the Beckham family is one of the most fashionable in the business — with Victoria Beckham at the helm of her timeless fashion line, that should come as no surprise. To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the launch of her label, the sartorial icon is on the October 2018 cover of British ‘Vogue’ with all four of her children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as her dog Olive, to celebrate.

Notably absent from the shot in which the chic-as-ever button-down-clad Victoria poses with her equally stylish brood is her husband, David. But fear not, he does appear in an alternate black and white cover as well as inside in the fashion spread. And if that wasn’t enough to hush the whispers of a potential split, She addresses the rumors in their interview for the issue, saying, “We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit.”

But Victoria doesn’t just talk about their relationship status in the latest issue of the glossy, but also about Harper’s burgeoning fashionista ways. “’She’s been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three,” Victoria explains. “But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. The same rule applies to make-up. On one hand, she’s quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play.”

But heels and makeup aren’t where the fashion-plate tendencies stop for Harper. The 7-year-old icon-in-the-making recently got a replica of her mother’s iconic bob, perhaps hinting that she will indeed be following in her mother’s well-heeled and fashionable footsteps in the years to come. Regardless, as is the face with all things Beckham, we’ll be watching.

