This Pic Proves Victoria Beckham Has Always Had the Same Sense of Style

Once a fashionista, always a fashionista. It looks like Victoria Beckham has been a style star since she was an itty bitty!

On Tuesday, April 14, the former Posh Spice shared a side-by-side picture of herself as a kid and a model wearing a look from her fall-winter 2012 Victoria Beckham line — and the outfits look awfully similar. Could there have been some early-life inspiration? We like to think so.

“Going through some of my old baby photos last night.. Uncanny 🤔🤔” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

In the throwback pic, a baby Beckham rocks the most adorable rainy day outfit, wearing a little zip-up red-and-black collared jacket with matching rubber boots and a hat. Then in the runway shot, the model is wearing a dress made up of the same colors, with dark piping details around the waist, neckline and sleeves. This work-perfect ensemble was accessorized with black leather boots to go with her handbag, though unfortunately no hat.

Going through old photos seems to be a favorite pastime for A-listers while in self-quarantine. For instance, Kim Kardashian shared that she’s been scrolling through her camera roll to post old pics. Some of the snaps go as far back as 7th grade.

On Sunday, April 12, the KKW Beauty founder shared a school portrait of herself with a touch of red highlights throughout. However, it wasn’t the reality star’s natural color. Her sister Kourtney teased her in the comments, revealing, “ “You put cream bleach on your hand and ran it through your hair the day before school started for that cool orange streak 🧡😬.”

And more recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of her and North twinning at Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show in March, rocking a head full of chunky braids created by hairstylist Chris Appleton.

