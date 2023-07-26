Did Victoria Beckham make MSCHF and Crocs’ new Big Yellow Boot … posh?
The 49-year-old designer and retired pop star modeled the brand’s latest creation, which comes after its controversial massive red cartoon shoes went viral earlier this year. In a photo shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 25, Beckham could be seen rocking the footwear with a black tank top and a matching wrap skirt.
Beckham tagged the label and added a yellow heart emoji.
MSCHF teased its Crocs collaboration at Paris Fashion Week last month and again via the brand’s website in a campaign starring Paris Hilton. In the images, Hilton, 42, jumped up and down in the kicks, which she teamed with a Kill Bill-inspired tracksuit.
The boots — which are technically considered a sneaker — officially drop on Wednesday, August 9, with a $450 price tag.
MSCHF revealed via Instagram on Sunday, July 23, that the shoe “is really just a yellow, Crocs-ified version of the original Big Red Boot” with “perforations” and a heel strap for “necessary flavor.”
The Big Red Boot was unveiled on February 16 after being leaked via social media a few weeks prior. The design features a huge round toe and a protruding overlap at the top. (The shoes retail for $350.)
A number of A-listers – including Diplo, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae and Coi Leray — increased curiosity about the product after being spotted wearing the shoes at public events. (Diplo, 44, donned the silhouette at a New York Knicks game on February 13.)
MSCHF cofounder Daniel Greenberg opened up about the design, telling Highsnobiety in an interview published on February 15 that the boots are a “realization of a specific sort of cartoonish abstraction of a shoe.”
He continued: “In cartoon world, representation works with reduced information to immediately imply an object, rather literally depict it. The Big Red Boot works on a similar principle, where it is absurd, implied form that conveys the idea of ‘BOOT’ without worrying too much about the particulars of realism.”
Greenberg added: “From a technical perspective, the BRB pushes the envelope of its single-mold-shell design, simply because it is really large … It’s shot in a much higher quality material and process than, say, a rain boot, or other thin-walled low-cost boots.”
In addition to the big boots, MSCHF also sells coffee table books, tote bags and nostalgic trinkets.
