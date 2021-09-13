Borrowed from her beau! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made it abundantly clear that they like to color coordinate their fashion looks, but the hot and heavy couple took things up a notch for the 2021 MTV Music Awards.

For the 38th Annual Awards Show, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12, the 42-year-old Poosh founder decided to take a page out of Barker’s beauty playbook.

Allow Us to explain. Flashback to March, and the Blink 182 drummer’s daughter, Alabama, took to Instagram to show just how well KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Skin Perfect Foundation Balm covered her father’s tattoos.

Flash forward to tonight, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum turned to the same $38 product to get her glam on before hitting the red carpet. Of course, she had a little help from her makeup artist, Rokael Lizama.



After applying the foundation, which provides a matte-never-flat finish, Lizama used the brand’s Creme Contour Palette, ModCon Liquid-Gel Contour and Everlasting Blush in Honeysuckle and Foxglove to complete Kardashian’s complexion.

As for the eyes? She reached for the Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Stick in Electro Bolt and Hail Surge as well as the Planet Fanatic Eyeshadow Palette to add dimension to her crease and a pop on her brow bone. She topped off the look with a swipe of the XO Vinyl Lip Cream Gloss.



The wellness guru also made quite the edgy fashion statement while walking the red carpet. Styled by Dani Michelle, she wore an Olivier Theyskens lace-up leather minidress that turned up the heat on the red carpet in five seconds flat.

Her accessory game didn’t disappoint either. She slipped on a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, grabbed a little Prada bag and blinged herself out with some help from Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels.

Barker, for his part, looked just as fashion forward. He rocked a black suit with studded detailing on the knees and shoulders thanks to Thom Browne. The musician accessorized his look with a silver skull necklace and matching bracelet. Staying true to his go-to style, Barker also kept on a pair of black-out sunglasses while walking the red carpet.

The couple’s color coordinated ensembles certainly made for a fabulous photo-op, but it’s far from the first time the duo has decided to make their looks mesh. During their recent trip to Italy in August for example, they stepped out on multiple occasions wearing all-black outfits.