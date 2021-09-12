The 2021 MTV VMAs are here, and stars are going all out with their red carpet looks. Among them is Lil Nas X, who arrived at the show on Sunday, September 12, wearing a lavender Atelier Versace suit-dress hybrid bedazzled in gemstones and sequins.

The luxury Italian label shared details about the design on its Instagram feed. Per the brand, “The asymmetrical off-the-shoulder design features a lace-up back detail that cascades to long train and is enriched with hand-applied crystal embroidery.”

The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” hitmaker teamed the buzzworthy ensemble with matching boots, butterfly earrings, and an epic wolf cut. The long-sleeved design even gives fans a look at the star’s chiseled chest. Get a full look at it below.

Naturally, fans are losing it over the fabulous gender-bending ensemble, styled by Lil Nas X’s longtime go-to, Hodo Musa. “I really feel like I was destined to meet Lil Nas X,” said the fashion stylist in a 2020 interview. “It might sound silly or crazy, but I instantly knew our collaboration was going to be fruitful and long. He gives you the freedom that’s needed in order to do your job well, cause he has faith in the people around him. And he doesn’t have an ego. His ego is dead, just like mine.”

This isn’t the first time the Georgia native’s rocked a gown on the red carpet. He also stole the show at the BET Awards wearing a dramatic blue-and-white printed design brought to life by Italian fashion designer Andrea Grossi.

Lil Nas X has been making all of the headlines recently. Last week, he announced that his highly-anticipated debut album, Montero, launches on September 17. He shared the news with his 10 million Instagram followers with a high-fashion pregnancy photoshoot captured by Adrian Per.

The takeaway? Always expect the unexpected when it comes to Lil Nas X. He sure knows how to keep the carpet fresh and fun.