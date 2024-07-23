Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix isn’t gatekeeping her cosmetic procedures for curious fans.

Madix, 39, addressed which work she’s had done after a medical professional speculated on her potential procedures. Alongside before and after photos, injector Molly Bailey shared the different treatments she thought she spotted on Madix.

“Stunning injectables have entered the villa. Ariana continues to show the Love Island world how cosmetic work can preserve and enhance and not age and distort,” Bailey captioned the video. “Personally, I think she’s never looked better.”

Bailey thought Madix used “volume replacement filler” to create fuller cheeks and rejuvenated under-eyes. Lip filler, jawline contouring with “minimally invasive liposuction” and a blepharoplasty procedure were also mentioned.

Madix didn’t shy away from the conversation and even listed her exact history with cosmetic surgery, writing in the comments section, “I’ll tell you what i’ve had! you’re partially correct.”

The reality star said she had Botox in her “11s,” a.k.a her frown lines, and her outer brow and neck. Madix issued a thank you to MyEllevate’s Dr. Gregory P. Mueller for giving her a neck makeover. She confirmed she got “minimal” lip filler since her face is “too small to handle” very much, and she had some filler inserted into her chin as well.

“Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet ❤️❤️,” she added. “Hope this helps! i’ll keep yall posted if i do anything else.”

Madix has been consistently in the public eye since her personal life made headlines in March 2023. After her split from Tom Sandoval due to his affair with their now-former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, Madix took a brief break before taking on every opportunity that came her way.

The Bravo personality was crowned Us Weekly‘s inaugural Reality Star of the Year, was a runner-up on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, joined Broadway’s Chicago as Roxie Hart twice, released her the cocktail book Single AF Cocktails, opened her sandwich shop, Something About Her, with Katie Maloney and just finished hosting season 6 of Love Island USA.

Madix previously opened up about what lessons she learned from the scandal.

“This situation made me realize that I can do hard things. The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was OK. Like, look — you can handle what’s thrown at you,” Madix exclusively told Us in an October 2023 cover story. “I’ve grown up [since joining the show]. I’m somebody who never really wanted to grow up. [But] over time, I’ve been able to love myself more and give myself a lot more grace when it comes to things we go through during filming. And that has allowed me to give others more grace.”